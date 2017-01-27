Insanely Hard Number Puzzle Is Taking Over The Internet

A new puzzle that has been circulating online has Internet users racking their brains trying to figure out exactly what is going on in this perplexing brain teaser.

Check out the puzzle below:

Devised by Playbuzz, the number puzzle is designed to test how fast you can spot a missing number in a sequence.

While this challenge may seem like child’s play at first, most people aren’t able to catch the missing number right away. Check out the puzzle above.

The purpose of the game is to figure out the missing number as fast as you possibly can without having to resort to counting in numerical order to find it.

Because the sequence of numbers is so familiar, many people completely overlook the mistake. However, particularly eagle-eyed players have been able to catch the error almost immediately.

If you were able to figure out the solution in under three seconds, you have successfully beaten this surprisingly difficult number puzzle.

For those who were unable to figure out the brainteaser, the missing number from the puzzle is 32.

How long did it take you to spot the missing number?

[H/T Daily Mail, Playbuzz]