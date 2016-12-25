Infant Dies Days Before Christmas After Being Dropped by the Babysitter

A family is devastated after their 3-month-old baby died after being dropped by the babysitter.

According to PEOPLE, Mark Modzelewski and Nicole Nicastro took their only child, son Reece, off life support on Friday and he died minutes later.

“A lot of people have had children in the past few months and I was kinda hoping that Reece would be able to meet them, play with them and go to school with some of them over the upcoming years, but that won’t be possible anymore,” Modzelewski wrote on Facebook.

The babysitter told authorities “Reece accidentally fell from her arms and hit the floor with his head.”

A GoFundMe has been made in support of the family. The family posted an update on the page saying, There isn’t anything more the doctors can do. Even if he wakes up he will have no quality of life; not being able to walk, talk or function on his own. This is one of the hardest decisions anyone will ever have to make.”

Saddle Brooke Police Department have yet to confirm if the babysitter will face criminal charges for the accident.

