Indians Fan Charlie Sheen To Crowd: ‘Sorry We F**king Lost’

After the Cleveland Indians lost in a heartbreaking Game 7 in the World Series, Charlie Sheen dropped some truth on the fans.

“It was exciting for a while, but let’s face it…we f**king lost,” Sheen said while drowning his sorrows away at the Barley House in Cleveland.

“Sorry, we f**king lost,” Sheen said while speaking on the house mic.

In the video shared on Instagram, you can see that the former Major League star is visibly disappointed that the team was defeated. He even took a shot at the MLB for not allowing him to throw out the first pitch at one of the games.

The Two and a Half Men star was upset the Indians didn’t pull out a victory, but that didn’t stop him from partying into the wee hours of the morning.

Check out the video of Charlie Sheen at the bar in Cleveland here.

As most sports fans will recall, Sheen is the most famous Cleveland Indian in film history for his role in Major League.

Yesterday before the game, Sheen shared a picture with his followers on Twitter to announce that he was heading to Cleveland to watch the game. The picture showed a bag full of goodies inspired by his Major League character complete with the signature glasses.

Sheen tweeted: “FEAR NOT, ‘BELIEVE’LAND!! My bag is packed, and help is on the way!! @99 #GetMeVaughn.”

Before the Cleveland Indians facing off against the Chicago Cubs in the World Series, the 51-year-old actor thought that he might possibly be given the chance to throw out the first pitch.

Sheen tweeted on October 20: “Major League continues to be the gift that keeps on giving! If called upon, I’d be honored.”

While the MLB may not have wanted Sheen to throw out the first pitch, but there were a slew of fans out social media that wanted Sheen to be given the rare opportunity.

If the Indians go to the World Series, @charliesheen should throw the first pitch as Rick Vaughn in Cleveland. — Taylor Sanders (@Tsandman12) October 18, 2016

The Indians should start Rick Vaughn for game 1. #wildthing — Cecil Brown (@Ey_Bub) October 19, 2016

