Indiana State University Student Horrifically Dies In Fraternity Event

Over the course of this past weekend, a student from Indiana State University died during an off-campus fraternity event.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting the sighting of a man who had fallen out of a small boat and into a pond in rural Dennison, Illinois. The body of the 19-year-old male student was later found in the pond by law enforcement officials.

Marshall Fire, Marshall Ambulance and the Paris, Illinois Fire Department, and dive team assisted at the scene. In a separate Facebook post, Marshall Fire said the incident was reported at 1:58 a.m. at a private pond in the area.

The Clark County Sheriff’s office stated that the body of the Indiana State University student was taken to the Regional Hospital in Terre Haute, Indiana where he was pronounced dead.

The student has been identified as Yiorgo Karnezis, according to WishTV.

Karnezis was from Munster, Indiana and was a freshman at Indiana State University. He died close to Marshall, Illinois during an overnight social event being held for the Sigma Chi Fraternity.

While the law enforcement officials on the case are investigating the tragic incident that claimed Yiorgo Karnezis’s life, Indiana State University has confirmed that all operations of the Sigma Chi Fraternity have been suspended as part of the school’s Student Code of Conduct protocol.

The vice president for student affairs at Indiana State University, Willie L. Banks Jr., Ph. D., said in a statement released on Sunday: “The Indiana State University community is deeply saddened by the death of Yiorgo Karnezis. The death of a student affects the entire Sycamore family, and we as a community extend our deepest and sincerest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Indiana State University has set up grief counseling for the students, which will be available at the Indiana State Student Counseling Center.

To make an appointment, call 812-237-3939 or visit the counseling center located on the second floor of Gillum Hall.

