Indian Trail Joker Clown Arrested With Backpack Full Of Disturbing Items

On Sunday, a man was arrested in Indian Trail, North Carolina at a convenience store with his face painted like a clown and carrying a backpack full of disturbing items.

Around 5:45 p.m., the Union County Sheriff’s office deputies were called to the Wilco convenience store on the 2700-block of Chambers Driver in response to reports of a suspicious man. People in the store said that the man was acting strangely and was wearing clown paint, a toboggan, and dark clothes.

The man was gone when the deputies arrived on the scene. However, the authorities were able to locate 20-year-old Travis Quenton Pressley who matched the description nearby.

In Pressley’s backpack, he was carrying a hatchet, drug paraphernalia, and a small amount of marijuana.

According to WSOC, Pressley was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and second-degree trespassing.

This incident is only one of a slew of other frightening clown-related crimes. Creepy clowns have been terrorizing children and communities all across the United States.

Just recently, a clown was captured on home surveillance video trying to break into a man’s home in the middle of the night. Other incidents have incluced two men being chased by a knife-wielding clown in a park, clowns chasing an 8-year-old home after school, and even a creepy clown getting what was coming to him for trying to scare a group of friends on the road.

