Incorporated: Episode 2 Sneak Peek

Tonight’s episode of sci-fi thriller Incorporated from Matt Damon and Ben Affleck looks like a strong follow up to last week’s series premiere.

Incorporated takes us into a brand new dystopian future where natural resources are exhausted and corporations control the country with a compelling storyline of love, competition, and breaking the barriers intertwined.

The first episode, “Vertical Mobility” showed us that there are men with guns all over the place, corporate rivalry sometimes involves blowing things up, drugs are more dangerous than ever and, perhaps most notably, it’s really, really hard to get your bacon fix.

In the second episode of this groudbreaking series, we find out a bit more about Ben’s past in the Red Zone, an area sticken with poverty, hunger, and infectious disease.

Somehow Ben Larson made it into the wealthy, powerful Green Zone, but had to leave his love and brother behind. The intriguing story is just starting to unfold as Ben is full of secrets and on a dangerous mission that could get him and everyone else killed.

Set in a future where companies have seemingly unlimited power, Incorporated centers around Ben Larson, a young executive who risks everything to infiltrate the all-controlling corporate world and save the woman he loves. In the process, he will take on the entire system — with deadly consequences. Incorporated comes from executive producers Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Ted Humphrey and Jennifer Todd.

Incorporated airs every Wednesday evening at 10/9 c on SyFy.

