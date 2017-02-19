Iggy Azalea Takes Twerking To The Next Level In New Instagram Video

Iggy Azalea is well-known for her lyrical skills but may be even more well-known for her bodacious booty. It has, no doubt, often been the topic of many conversations. Taking to Instagram yesterday, the hip-hop/pop star shared a video of herself twerking, and absolutely slaying it.

In the video, Iggy is rocking a blue top with some red, very high-cut shorts, and a killer pair of black stilettos. She’s on the ground in a kneeling position, and then bends over and slowly until she pops her backside up in the air and begins twerking.

A dance instructor can be heard in the background calling out cues, so it’s possible that this video is evidence that Iggy is practicing a routine for a new video, or perhaps even for an upcoming tour.

Iggy has announced that she has a new album titled “Digital Distortion,” which is due to be released sometime this year through her new record label, Def Jam Recordings. The first single from that album was the song “Team,” which dropped almost one year ago.

We can speculate that with a new album on the horizon, there may be many more Iggy Azalea twerking videos to come as well, but no one’s complaining.

