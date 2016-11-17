Iggy Azalea Revealed A Lot During GQ Photo Shoot

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea has a lot to celebrate. She recently won the GQ Australia’s Woman of the Year. So, in honor of her achievement, she graced the cover of this months’ GQ Australia magazine, and revealed quite a lot about herself in the process.

Despite her last single being released in January 2016, Azalea has still had quite the year. She recently broke up with her fiancé, and is working hard on a new album. Now, she can add GQ cover to her list of achievements for the year.

Thank you for making me Woman of the Year, @gqaustralia! #GQMOTY A photo posted by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Nov 16, 2016 at 4:12pm PST

Her cover photo is just the right amount of classy and sexy that you’d expect from Iggy Azalea – her wet t-shirt almost covers everything. Her acceptance speech was similarly classy and sexy, though not in a way you might think.

“I didn’t realize everyone was going to have such hilarious speeches and I didn’t prepare anything this week,” Azalea said standing on stage wearing a blazer and pants, but no undershirt. “I’m excited [about my award]. I like to call it “Vagina of the year” though.”

#GQMOTY A photo posted by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Nov 16, 2016 at 5:01pm PST

She went on to thank the magazine for adding to the many awards she’s won over her career. Most importantly, she emphasized how this award “means the absolute most” to her because she can say, “I have an award winning vagina.” Not many people can say that.

Check out Iggy Azalea’s GQ photos on her Instagram.

