Iggy Azalea Dropped 15 Pounds Twerking For New Music Video

Iggy Azalea is synonymous with twerking. There are many other hip-hop and pop stars whose names would come to mind when you say “twerk,” but none induce the kind of jaw-dropping visuals that Iggy does.

In her new video for “Mo Bounce” Iggy twerks so hard that apparently she lost weight doing it. (So maybe she should change the name to “Less Bounce?”)

In a radio interview in her native Australia, Iggy talked about what she went through to get in shape for shooting the video saying, “It’s a lot—I went on a meal plan before the video because I knew I would have to be dancing fairly skimpily dressed. I did a lot of rehearsals actually, and man I lost 15 pounds in a week dancing to that song!”

15lbs in one week?! OK, so first there was jazzercize, then there was strippercize, and now… Twerkercize?

Speaking more about her twerk skills, Iggy said that while someone’s dance talents have to “come naturally,” she admitted to getting some tips, saying, “I did take classes. I do have someone who is very, very good at twerking, and she helped me. I never realized how flexible you have to be to do that stuff.”

She added, “My teacher was like ‘I really suggest you take yoga’ and I didn’t know you had to take yoga to be a twerker but apparently you do.”

Imagine being the person who actually gives Iggy Azalea twerking pointers so that she can be BETTER at it. They deserve a medal.

