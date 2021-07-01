Britney Spears Possibly Drops Musical Clue to Fans in Latest Video

✖

Oops she did it again. Long before Britney Spears opened up about her true feelings regarding her conservatorship in her latest court hearing, fans believe the pop icon has been dropping hints here and there for quite some time now, and in a recent post, she may have just done it again. In another dancing video she shared to Instagram, the 39-year-old — noting it was her first time in a while dancing in heels — moved to the tune of Lenny Kravitz's song "Fly Away," with some believing that's another clue.

During the last week of June, Spears came forward and was able to speak for herself in a court hearing regarding her conservatorship. Amidst a massive "Free Britney" movement, Spears was not alone stepping up to the podium. With millions of fans around the world pushing for their favorite singer's freedom, there are more eyes on her conservatorship than ever before. In the video she shared just before news broke that Spears is not getting out of her conservatorship, at least anytime soon, she danced to "Fly Away" and fans had thoughts.

"Your freedom is coming Britney!" one person said, while another echoed, "Yall paying the judge at this point!!! #FREEBRITNEY!!!!" Another fans commented, "FREE HER!!" as another person wrote, "I'M COMING TO FREE YOU BABY ILL DO IT MYSELF!!"

On Wednesday June 30, it was announced that a judge denied her request to break from from her conservatorship. New paperwork that was filed by the Los Angeles Superior Court revealed the judge denied her request to have her father removed as her conservator despite the harsh allegations Spears made towards him including being put on lithium against her will and her inability to get pregnant due to her team not allowing her to get off her IUD; she also admitted that she was "afraid of her father." "The conservator's request to suspend James P. Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemar Trust Company of California as sole conservator of estate is denied without prejudice," the document read according to Variety.

While the announcement may feel as if there is no hope for Spears' freedom, Dr. Drew Pinsky feels otherwise. "My reaction to Britney's appearance in court was that she appeared to be clear in her thought process and she seemed to be well both psychiatrically and physically," he told Entertainment Tonight. "And really, aren't those determinants about whether or not she should have a chance to get off this conservatorship? The last 13 years are effectively the proof."