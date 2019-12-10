Lizzo Drops ‘Good As Hell’ Music Video Hours After Making Headlines for Twerking at Lakers Game

Just hours after making headlines and catching heat for her appearance at Los Angeles Lakers game Sunday night, Lizzo debuted the official music video for her hit single “Good As Hell.” Dropping Monday morning, the video is set during Homecoming Week 2019 at Louisiana’s Southern University and follows real students as they prepare for the game.

In the nearly four-minute-long video, glimpses of the SU Fabulous Dancing Dolls dance team and Human Jukebox marching band are given before the rapper shows up during a rehearsal with her flute, named Sasha, to raise their spirits and help them prepare.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The video actually marks the second such video for the single, which was originally released in 2016 as part of her Coconut Oil EP. Although it wasn’t a major hit at the time, the single drew some attention over the years and was even used during an episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2018. Lizzo later performed the single along with Number One single “Truth Hurts” at the MTV Video Music Awards and “Good As Hell” went on to reach Number 10 on Rolling Stone’s Top 100.

Hour before the music video dropped, the rapper had been spotted attending the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game. Wearing a black T-shirt dress with the backside cutout to reveal her behind, the “Truth Hurts” singer generated plenty of buzz, both good and bad, when she stepped out of her seat and into the aisle to twerk. Fans are now praising the headline-making move as a perfect antic to draw attention ahead of the video’s release.

“Boy this Lizzo commentary is a dumpster fire on both ends,” one person wrote. “Her marketing team is GENIUS.”

Lizzo dropping her new video for Good As Hell right now is the perfect response to all of this fat-shaming shit #onhere. Like we can argue style and taste without being the very hypocrites who argued in favor of plus-size visibility to begin with. pic.twitter.com/u7roGeLAki — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) December 9, 2019

“Lizzo is smart as hell dropping her music video while people are already discussing her at this lakers game,” another shared. “Idk if it was planned that way, but her & her marketing team was ready ready. ‘Oh they talking about me? Bet, drop that shit.’”

As of now, Lizzo has not commented on her Sunday night appearance aside from a few playful interactions with the Timberwolves’ official Twitter account, as she had told reporters during the game that she was “personally cheering for No. 32,” Timberwolves player Karl-Anthony Towns.