Stormi Webster Dances to Dad Travis Scott’s Music in New Video

Like father, like daughter it would seem. Stormi Webster recognizes her dad’s music whether he’s around or not. The 1-year-old busted out a few of her own dance moves while watching Scott‘s music video for “Stargazing” and looked entirely too cute while doing it.

Scott shared the clip of his daughter bopping her head from side-to-side while bouncing up and down, while the music was playing.

It wouldn’t come as a surprise if she one day got into music considering both of the little one’s parents have shared that their daughter has a love for it.

When she was only 9-months-old during a Snapchat Q&A video, Jenner shared her daughter’s excitement when watching Scott on a TV screen during the Astroworld – Wish You Were Here tour.

“She is just like her dad, but she does look like me, so. She is obsessed with her dad, though,” she said. “They have this crazy connection and she’s definitely a daddy’s girl. It’s cute to watch. When dad’s around, [it’s like] I’m not even there.”

Jenner and Scott are currently on a break, but they reportedly don’t want it to be a permanent thing, they just both needed a little space to work through their issues. A few months prior, the makeup mogul and rapper did an interview with Playboy Magazine and while Scott was interviewing Jenner, she admitted that they both have the “same goals and passions in life.”

“We think the same and we have the same goals and passions in life,” Jenner said of her at the time boyfriend. “Besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together. You’re my best friend. Through all the ups and downs that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger.”

Then she went on to say how he makes her feel empowered as a mother and as a person sexually.

“You remind me that motherhood and sexuality can coexist and just because you embrace your sexuality doesn’t mean you have loose morals or you’re not a good mother,” she responded. “You can be sexy and still be a badass mom.”