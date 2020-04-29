Kylie Jenner Twerks in New TikTok Video With 'Tiger King' Swipe at Carole Baskin

Kylie Jenner and her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou are making the most of their self-isolation amidst the coronavirus crisis. As of late, the two friends have taken to Tik Tok in order to share some fun videos with their fans. As the Daily Mail noted, one of their latest videos featured Jenner and Karanikolaou engaging in a twerking session to the "Savage Tiger King Edition" track (which is a play on Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage").

Jenner and Karanikolaou both donned bikinis for the video, which featured the two getting their dance on to the "Savage" Tiger King remix. The song features lines tying back to the Netflix documentary series, including one that questions whether or not Carole Baskin killed her husband, Don Lewis. In the song, you can hear, "Carole Baskin killed her husband, whacked him. Can't convince me that it didn't happen. Fed him to tigers, they snackin'. What's happening? Carole Baskin."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her friend have been especially active on Tik Tok lately amidst this health pandemic. Most recently, the two posted a Tik Tok that featured them recreating some classic moments from the KarJenner family's E! series. Jenner even did her best Kim Kardashian impression as she recreated the moment when her elder sister lost her diamond earring in the ocean. Karanikolaou took a page out of Kourtney Kardashian's book to deliver the famous line, "Kim, there's people that are dying."

In addition to bringing a smile to fans' faces with her Tik Toks, Jenner is also giving back to the community during this crisis. The reality star reportedly donated $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts in late March. More specifically, it was reported that her donation would be used to purchase hundreds of thousands of medical supplies. Following her donation, Dr. Thais Aliabadi, who delivered Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster, spoke out about the generous gift.

"I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude. I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave healthcare workers and today my dream came true," Aliabadi said, per TMZ. "I have never felt more blessed to be a doctor, as helping our brave ER and ICU workers feels just as gratifying as helping my own patients. From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU Kylie Jenner. You are my hero. This generous donation will help save many precious lives. Our world is a better place with you in it. I love you so much."