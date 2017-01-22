Ian McKellen Turns Patrick Stewart Into Protest Sign For Women’s March

A picture is worth a thousand words, and when it comes time to think of a witty and effective statement for a protest sign, sometimes it’s better to get the most bang for your buck by using a compelling image. Sir Ian McKellen wanted to make as effective a statement as possible while participating in the Women’s March in London and opted to put an image on his sign. His choice of image is incredible and also allowed Sir Patrick Stewart to participate.

Ian McKellen’s protest sign today is the best thing I’ve ever seen. (via @barnesvans. pic.twitter.com/xoDbNNHejr — Nick de Semlyen (@NickdeSemlyen) January 21, 2017

Having worked together on multiple films in the course of their careers, McKellen and Stewart have created one of the most envious friendships in Hollywood. McKellen decided that the best way to voice his concerns over the current political climate was to place a meme of his good friend on a sign while participating in the protests.

The image itself is from an episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation in which Stewart played Captain Jean-Luc Picard in which he slumped in his chair and rubbed his face with his hand. The image is a well-known meme that symbolizes a “facepalm,” which is a feeling of resounding embarrassment and disbelief over the stupidity of the situation.

McKellen has been one of the biggest advocates for the LGBTQ community so his presence alone at the protest shows his devotion to using his celebrity to create political change and opting for a simple image over an eloquent turn of phrase just makes the actor all the more endearing. Considering he’s a Knight, it’s easy to assume he has an air of sophistication about him, so deciding to just post a meme of his friend on poster board is hilarious.

If tensions mount and protests resume to prevent the building of the Dakota Access Pipeline, here’s hoping we get to see Stewart show up with a sign of McKellen’s Gandalf shouting, “You shall not pass!”

