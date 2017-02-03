Human Ken Doll Reveals Horrifying Statement About His Obsessive Amounts Of Plastic Surgery

On a mission to have the perfect face, a Brazilian man named Rodrigo Alves has been nicknamed “The Human Ken Doll.”

Alves joined This Morning on Friday to discuss his past plastic surgery procedures, and reveal that he has no plans to stop having work done on his body any time soon.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Most recently, the 33-year-old underwent his 50th surgery on his face. However, he claims that he is not addicted to plastic surgery.

“There’s no such thing as being addicted to plastic surgery,” he said. “It’s constant, it’s like getting an MOT on a car.”

Rodrigo spoke about his recent facelift that he described as his “worst surgery” ever.

“48 hours after surgery, my face was huge and I kept asking myself if I did the right thing,” Rodrigo said. “But Dr. Calin Dobos, who treated me, has seen me everyday.”

“For the past few days I have been only having soups and ice cream,” he said. “I must have gained two stone in weight.”

The most shocking detail of the story is that he has spent almost 465k on his plastic surgery procedures, according to Daily Mail. He told the hosts of This Morning that he pays out of pocket for the operations using his inheritance money.

“My grandparents left me with property, I am very blessed, and I used to be a flight attendant and now I have two shows on TV, one here and one in the USA,” Alves said. “This is how I pay for all this surgery.”

Rodrigo even took to social media to share a video before getting his first facelift operation.

“It will be a cut from my temples, all the way around the corners of my face and the doctors are going to pull the skin and all muscles are going to be tight,” Rodrigo said. “Also, I’m going to have an eye lift with a little incision just behind my hair. I am not nervous, I am just excited.”

He continued by saying: “I can’t wait to have it over and done. It is the very time I have had a facelift. Everything else I have had done more than once. Basically, I am a virgin face-lifter.”

While he has already spent a massive amount of money, Rodrigo said that he has no intentions of stopping having plastic surgery operations any time soon.

“I’m not going to stop,” he said. “It’s a continuous maintenance. Next month, I’ll be doing a MOT, there’s maintenance that comes along with having all this surgery. If I let myself go, I start losing hair, wrinkles start to come.”

Rodrigo continued by saying: “It’s impossible to stop. I had to have nose job in order to fix a problem that happened. I’ve had so many surgeries, it’s like a domino effect. It’s like a MOT, like a car you have to have it serviced every year, it’s exactly like that.”

See more photos of Rodrigo Alves on his Instagram account here.

What was your reaction after hearing

Up Next: Pamela Anderson Stuns With Beautiful New Look | Mariah Carey Pumps Iron In Cleavage-Revealing Lingerie And Heels | Kendall Jenner’s New Photo For LOVE Magazine Raises A Big Question About How Thin She Is | Hilary Duff Reveals Steamy Instagram Pic Featuring Her In Her Underwear | Anna Duggar Reportedly Ready To Call It Quits With Josh Duggar, New Details Surface | Kaley Cuoco Makes A Big Bang On Instagram With These Posts | Bella Thorne Sweats It Out Showing Off Her Abs And Her Dance Moves

[H/T Daily Mail]