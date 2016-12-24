Howard Stern Co-Host Joey Boots Found Dead, Discovery Relived On Podcast

49-year-old member of Howard Stern’s “Wack Pack” Joey Boots was found dead Friday night by another co-star of the podcast, Erik Bealman. Bealman called into the podcast to reveal to Stern and fellow co-hosts that he made the discovery, all captured on the popular podcast.

Bealman headed to Boots’ apartment when Boots failed to show up to a recording of their podcast, The Joey Boots Show. Upon discovery, Bealman immediately called Stern, and attempted to go off the air to deliver the news, saying, “Can we just go off the air?”

The friend went on to say, “‘Me and the building manager opened Joey’s door. And Joey was slumped over his chair.” Bealman added, “He was ice cold.”

Realizing the severity of the situation, this was when the podcast went off the air to discuss what was going on.

Boots, whose real name was Joey Bassolino, suffered from diabetes, according to Page Six.

Joey was beloved by the Stern audience and was famous for his “Baba Booey” catchphrase, and is tragically the third member of Stern’s Wack Pack to pass away in the last few years, along with Eric “The Actor” Lynch and Crackhead Bob.

