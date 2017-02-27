Recent Mayans MC Casting Provides Major Link To Sons Of Anarchy

If you’ve been keeping up, the Sons Of Anarchy spin-off series – Mayans MC – has currently cast four of its leads. Edward James Olmos, Clayton Cardenas, JD Pardo, and John Ortiz have all been confirmed as cast members.

While none of those actors appeared in Sons Of Anarchy – or have anything to do with the SOA club – one of these casting announcements provided a huge link to the original show.

According to the character description given with his casting announcement, Ortiz’ role has likely had run-ins with the Sons Of Anarchy charter in Charming.

Ortiz will play Esai “Taino” Osorio, President of Mayans MC, Santo Padre Charter. A Mexi-Rican, born in the Bronx, then sent to Oakland to live with his cousin, Marcus Alvarez, Mayans MC founder and National President. Like his cousin, he is as smart as he is deadly.

First of all, Taino is the cousin of Marcus Alvarez. Even though Emilio Rivera is appearing in Mayans MC, that still provides a slight tie to Northern California. There’s one other detail however, that give him even more links to the Sons.

For a period of time, Taino lived in Oakland with Alvarez. He worked with the Mayans charter up north, who often worked interacted with Jax Teller and his charter.

There’s no way Taino didn’t have dealings with the Sons, so he’s well-aware of the events surrounding Jax’s death. He’ll take all of that as a warning sign for his club, and try his best to keep his MC on a straighter path.

This is one of the many ways that the new show will be affected by the events of SOA, and there are surely more that we have yet to discover.

Mayans MC is set in a post Jax Teller world, where EZ Reyes, a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the Cali/Mexi border, struggles with his desire for vengeance against the cartel, and his need for respect from the women he loves