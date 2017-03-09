Horror Anthology ‘XX’ Coming To Blu-ray May 23

One of the more talked about films at this year’s Sundance Film Festival was the horror anthology XX, featuring multiple tales of terror, all directed be female filmmakers. Thanks to successes like Trick ‘r Treat and V/H/S, horror anthologies have grown in popularity over the last decade, as they allow multiple directors to share their unique visions in ways they couldn’t do with feature-length films. XX is currently available on VOD, but for the physical media purists, you can get your copy on Blu-ray on May 23.

The film’s synopsis is as follows:

“XX is a new all-female helmed horror anthology featuring four dark tales written and directed by fiercely talented women: Annie Clark (St. Vincent) rocks her directorial debut with THE BIRTHDAY PARTY; Karyn Kusama (THE INVITATION, GIRLFIGHT) exorcises HER ONLY LIVING SON; Roxanne Benjamin (SOUTHBOUND) screams DON’T FALL; and Jovanka Vuckovic (THE CAPTURED BIRD) dares to open THE BOX. Award-winning animator Sofia Carrillo (LA CASA TRISTE) wraps together four suspenseful stories of terror featuring a cast including Natalie Brown, Melanie Lynskey, Breeda Wool and Christina Kirk.”

Regardless of gender, these are some of the most exciting horror directors in the game. Kusama’s The Invitation is easily one of last year’s best horror films and Roxanne Benjamin’s work on the V/H/S films and Southbound show she’s becoming a master of the anthology game. Vuckovic has made quite a name for herself with many wonderful short films and, as a former editor of Rue Morgue Magazine, is an expert on the genre. This might be one of Clark’s first forays into the horror world, but we doubt it will be her last.

Considering how many different anthologies there are out there and who tenuous their connections are to a theme or varied levels of quality, one of the strengths of XX is its commitment to its theme. Without needing a unifying subject matter, merely picking female filmmakers is enough to make the film a consistent product that adheres to its concept.

Did you see XX or plan on picking up the Blu-ray? Let us know what you thought about it in the comments!

