Horrible Ski Lift Accident Kills Mother And Injures Two Daughters

A 40-year-old woman from San Antonio, TX died after falling 25 feet from a ski lift at a Colorado ski resort, while her two young daughters were merely injured from the fall.

A chairlift falls at Granby Ranch, killing a mother and injuring two girls. More on #CBS4Mornings live until 7 a.m. https://t.co/1ULyEg9hId pic.twitter.com/3nJgDoDkpZ — CBSDenver (@CBSDenver) December 30, 2016

The incident occurred halfway up the slope at Granby Ranch’s Quickdraw Lift early Friday morning. The name of the victims hasn’t been released, but they were all in Colorado on a family trip from Texas.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The mother, 12-year-old daughter, and 9-year-old daughter were transported to Middle Park Medical Center. One of the daughters was flown to Children’s Hospital Colorado while the other remained at the hospital in stable condition. The mother passed away at the hospital.

UP NEXT: J.C. Penny Employee Puts Customer in a Headlock

This is the first ski lift related death in Colorado in 14 years.

A spokesperson said the incident happened somewhere between the loading spot and the summit and that it was witnessed by any people. According to the spokesperson, it was seen by, “People on the chairs in front. People on the chairs in back. People on the hill.”

The lift was shut down temporarily and the Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board is investigating the cause of the accident.

MORE NEWS: Plane Vanishes Over Lake Erie Carrying 3 Adults And 3 Children / JonBenet Ramsey’s Brother’s Lawsuit Might Be Thrown Out / Heisman Trophy Winner Rashaan Salaam’s Death Ruled a Suicide

[H/T PEOPLE]