Honey Boo Boo Loses It When Doctor Tells Her She Could Lose Some Weight

Honey Boo Boo accompanied her mother on a visit to the doctor in the latest teaser for Mama June: From Hot to Not, and the 11-year-old received some news that she didn’t necessarily want to hear. On the episode set to air on Friday, March 3, the reality star was told by the L.A.-based surgeon that she might want to consider losing some weight.

Mama June, alongside her daughters Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, was going to see Dr. Michael Feiz for a check-up following her gastric bypass surgery. While addressing the 37-year-old’s eating habits, the doc made sure to mention that HBB ought to think about switching up her diet like her mom was planning to do.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So let’s start talking about how you guys are going to take care of her in the next month, and two months and three months. We’re just going to learn how to eat all over again from scratch…and you too,” Dr. Feiz said directly to Honey Boo Boo.

Right after Dr. Feiiz made the remark, Honey Boo Boo rolled her eyes and made a grunting noise to voice her displeasure at the thought of cutting back on the cheeseburgers.

“Like, I have no idea what this man’s talking about,” she said in her solo interview after the doctor’s visit. “Mama’s on this diet, but I’m not, boo boo. I like my curves. … I mean, seriously, this dude is really crazy.”

While Honey Boo Boo didn’t get good news from Dr. Feiz, Mama June was pleased to hear that her progress after her gastric bypass surgery was going swimmingly.

The plastic surgeon examined the incisions on Mama June’s stomach and said, “Once these heal, you’re going to have essentially no scars whatsoever.”

“I’m very happy with the results of that,” he said.

Be sure to check out the new episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot on WE tv at 10 p.m. ET on Friday.

What are your thoughts about Honey Boo Boo refusing to lose weight?

Up Next:

[H/T Daily Mail]

Want the chance to win one of Logan’s claws thanks to Regal & IMAX? Click the here or the image below to enter!