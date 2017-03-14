Holly Madison Posts Steamy New Instagram Pic

Former Playboy model Holly Madison posted a steamy pic on Instagram this weekend that will take your breath away. The 37-year-old took to social media on Saturday to share a snap that showed her wearing a see-through top that leaves little to the imagination.

Seeing double with @ryanastamendiphotography A post shared by Holly Madison (@hollymadison) on Mar 10, 2017 at 11:56am PST

The blond bombshell captioned the photo: “Seeing double with @ryanastamendiphotgraphy.”

The risqué image is a side-by-side photo that shows Holly Madison sporting a sheer white top and a daring beige skirt. Her ample assets were on full display in the revealing blouse and the high-waisted bottoms showcased Holly’s toned and tanned pins. Her signature white-blond locks rolled down her back in waves as she turned around to seductively look at the camera.

The eye-catching picture was a smash hit with Holly’s loyal fans as they sprinkled more than 10k likes on the post.

When Holly Madison isn’t sharing sizzling hot photos on social media, she has been quite busy as she is the mother to two adorable children. Madison and her 41-year-old husband Pasquale Rotella welcome their second child, a baby boy named Forest, only six months ago. However, Holly has explained that she is already looking forward to baby No. 3.

“We definitely want more kids,” she said. “We’re going to wait a little bit, get used to this one, and then see what happens.”

When asked how many kids Holly wants, she responded by saying, “I’m just going to see how many we have time for before I get too old, I guess!”

Madison has been extremely busy this past year, in addition to giving birth, she penned a new memoir titled The Vegas Diaries.

The reality star used the book to address a slew of rumors that have circulated about her in the media for years, including how former Playmate Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett accused her of fabricating stories about her experiences at the Playboy mansion.

“Well it’s definitely my own take. That’s what unique about my stories,” she said while speaking with Fox News. “They’re based on my experiences. It was everything I went through. Not everyone who criticizes me was there during those moments in my life. They didn’t witness everything I witnessed. I think those people are commenting now because they’re embarrassed themselves”

@raquelrischard A post shared by Holly Madison (@hollymadison) on Sep 13, 2016 at 8:21am PDT

“They don’t want things I said to reflect them,” she said. “Who knows what they’re telling other people, honestly. Some people are just uncomfortable with the truth coming out, but that’s not any of my concern. I don’t care what other people’s problems are with my experiences. I’m just sharing my stories.”

What do you think is Holly Madison’s sexiest Instagram pic?

