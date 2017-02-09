Hoda Kotb Opens up About Tamron Hall’s NBC Exit

Hoda Kotb will miss working with Tamron Hall on the TODAY show, but knows Hall will thrive no matter where she goes.

Kotb spoke with Us Weekly about Hall’s NBC exit at the Woman’s Day 14th Annual Red Dress Awards on Tuesday, Feb. 7. “I don’t know what she’s gonna do next, but I think she’s gonna surprise all of us,” she said. “I mean, look, she’s so talented. It’s just a matter of where, not when. So where will she wind up? She’s got it together — she’s smart, she’s sharp, she’s fun, she’s funny. I mean, I’m bummed because she’s not with us, but I can’t wait to see where she winds up.”

She said she will miss Hall’s outfits the most. “I go, ‘Did you rob a bank? Like, what is all of that?’ Whenever she walks out you always go, ‘OK, what’s happening?’ When I walk out they’re like, ‘Didn’t you wear that on Wednesday?’” she joked. “But just her sense of style, which was so unique and often not seen in our business … She stands out that way.”

NBC released a statement announcing Hall’s decision to leave the network on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Originally posted on Womanista.com.