Hoda Kotb Announces She’s Moving in With Boyfriend Joel Schiffman

Hoda Kotb shared the exciting news that she will be moving in with her boyfriend of three years, Joel Schiffman, on Sirius XM’s “The Hoda Show.”

“It’s a little weird to be in your 50s and we’re like ‘Hey, we’re moving in!’ ” Kotb said. “It’s like we’re kids. It’s so weird.”

The Today co-host, 52, admitted that she is “excited” to take this next step in their relationship, but is also a little nervous, PEOPLE reports.

“It’s been so long since I’ve lived with someone, I’m a little concerned with me – not him. Like how I am, as a human? You know, it’s not going to be easy for poor Joel,” she said.

As exciting as the news was, Hoda was afraid to tell one person…her mom!

“I was afraid to tell my own mother that I was moving in with my boyfriend,” she confessed. “I was afraid. I don’t why! I know it sounds weird – I’ve been married, it’s like whatever. Anyway, it’s all happening. Hocus pocus. We’re shopping, we’re cohabitating. It’s a little weird, right?”

No, not weird at all!

“He’s the guy that gives me butterflies at 50 years old,” she said last year. “It’s one of the most natural relationships I’ve ever been in.”

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Womanista.com.