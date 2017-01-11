Hilary Duff Swears Off Dating Following Divorce

Last year was a rough one for Lizzie McGuire star Hilary Duff, having ended her six-year marriage to Mike Comrie, even if it was amicable. The actress was so deeply impacted by the separation, she said that one of the last things on her mind is finding a new man.

According to an interview with Cosmopolitan, Duff has never been interested in the dating scene, and even admits, “I’ve never been a good dater.”

She continued, “I meet, like, one person a year that I’m maybe attracted to…I never want to be that girl who’s desperate to find a mate.”

Even though her marriage has ended, she and Comrie still have a great relationship.

“Mike’s amazing,” she gushed. “We’re so ingrained in each other’s lives. I wouldn’t choose anyone else to co-parent with. We are really good friends and care a lot about each other.”

Having starred in Lizzie McGuire at such a young age, it’s hard to believe that the performer is only just now turning 30. As far as aging is concerned, she says, “I think I’m a pretty confident person. I’ve had a career for a long time, but I’ve put a lot of unnecessary pressure on myself as a woman, a businessperson, an actress. I’m like, ‘Am I doing enough?’ Everyone I’ve talked to says you come into your own in your 30s. You feel more secure. I’m looking forward to that.”

You can read the full interview when her issue of Cosmopolitan hits newsstands.

