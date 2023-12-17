Hilary Duff Falls Ill in Wake of Pregnancy Announcement

Hilary Duff has COVID-19. The diagnosis comes amid her announcement that she's pregnant with her third child. "We have Covid and our kids don't so now we wear masks again 🙄," Duff, 36, posted to her Instagram Story on December 14, alongside a video of herself and her husband Matthew Koma in bed with face masks on. The couple recently took a trip to Disneyland with their daughters Banks, 5, and Mae, 2. The Lizzy McGuire alum also shares son Luca, 11, with ex-husband Mike Comrie. "@disneyland you got the sauce. It's always an epic day of happiness, joy, wonder, surprise and calories! ☺️This time of year is my absolute favorite! You guys are so dialed. Love you, thanks for the memories 🥹@disneyparks," Duff captioned the photos during their getaway. It's unclear if they came down with COVID while on their trip.

Duff and Koma announced on December 12 that they are expecting another child. The Disney alum shared an Instagram picture of the family's holiday card to reveal the pregnancy news.

"Buckle up Buttercups, we're adding one more to this crazy bunch!" the card read. Koma had fun with his announcement, sharing an Instagram photo of the growing family with "Vasectomy Clinic" tagged as the location. "Baby #4 is loading," he captioned the post.

Fans express their excitement. "Ahh!!! I knew it!! All the belly-covering photos and you are glowing!!" one fan wrote. Someone else commented, "The chaos and the love in that pic is what life is allllllllll about!"

The couple wed in 2019. A source told Us Weekly that the pair's bond is stronger now than ever after they spent a ton of time together amid the SAG-AFTRA strike. "Neither of them had as many work commitments and could reconnect," the insider shared. "They really got to know each other all over again and spend a ton of time together as a family."