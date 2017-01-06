Hilary Duff Shows Off Her New Cosmopolitan Cover On Social Media

Hilary Duff could not be more thrilled for her new Cosmopolitan magazine cover. The February issue of the publication will be the fourth time that the former Disney channel star has been featured on the magazine, and Duff took to Instagram on Thursday to share her excitement.

The 29-year-old actress shared the photo with the caption: “Excited for my 4th @Cosmopolitan cover! Felt so lucky to work with the lovely team from cosmo again! They are honestly the best! @ericraydavidson youre the best toooo! Get your copy now!!!”

Excited for my 4th @Cosmopolitan cover! Felt so lucky to work with the lovely team from cosmo again! They are honestly the best! @ericraydavidson youre the best toooo! Get your copy now!!! A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jan 5, 2017 at 9:07am PST

In the Cosmo interview, Duff opened up about her past relationships. Even though she broke things off with ex-husband Mike Comrie, the two still have a strong bond.

“Mike’s amazing…We’re so ingrained in each other’s lives,” Duff said. “I wouldn’t choose anyone else to coparent with. We are really good friends and care a lot about each other.”

Even though the Lizzie McGuire alum just recently called it quits with her trainer beau Jason Walsh, Duff admitted that she isn’t necessarily suited for the dating lifestyle.

“I’ve never been a good dater,” she said. “I meet, like, one person a year that I’m maybe attracted to…I never want to be that girl who’s desperate to find a mate.”

Duff seems to be simply enjoying her life as a mother and actress as she is closing in on her 30’s.

“I think I’m a pretty confident person,” she said. “I’ve had a career for a long time, but I’ve put a lot of unnecessary pressure on myself as a woman, a businessperson, an actress. I’m like, ‘Am I doing enough?’ Everyone I’ve talked to says you come into your own in your 30s. You feel more secure. I’m looking forward to that.”

