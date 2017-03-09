Hilary Duff Reveals Stunning Selfie With Some Serious Flash

Hilary Duff just treated her followers to one of her most eye-catching selfies ever. The former Lizzie McGuire star took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a photo that puts her stunning good looks on full display.

@rommynajor & @cynthiavanis thanks for painting and fluffing me up yesterday ❤️you guys A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Mar 8, 2017 at 1:14pm PST

The 29-year-old actress captioned the post: “@rommynajor & @cynthiavanis thanks for painting and fluffing me up yesterday [heart emoji] you guys.”

The photo was a close-up image of Hilary Duff rocking a glammed up look with a smoky eye and heavy-handed touch of blush. Duff’s signature blond locks flowed down in waves over her shoulders, and she blinged out her appearance with a pair of shimmering diamond earrings.

After posting on Instagram, the snap sent the Younger star’s followers into a total frenzy. Her loyal fans threw out more than 247k likes and thousands of comments.

When Hilary Duff isn’t posting eye-catching selfies on Instagram, she has been quite busy spending quality time with her new boyfriend Matthew Koma. This past week, Duff posted a photo on social media that showed her getting up close and personal with her music producer beau.

“Take me back to Costa with him.”

Take me back to Costa with him. A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Feb 23, 2017 at 2:20pm PST

While the lovebirds kept their relationship hush-hush for a while, Hilary Duff recently dished about dating Matthew Koma.

“We were seeing each other for a while,” Duff said. “People don’t know the ins and outs of everything. It was definitely my first more serious relationship since my ex-husband [Mike Comrie].”

Duff opened up to reveal that the two of them have been romantically involved for a significant amount of time before going public.

“I was like, ‘F**k it. He’s my boyfriend,’” she said. “I just needed to make sure it was right. People don’t need to know my business until I really know my business, you know?”

Hilary Duff also reconnected with her ex-husband and former NHL star Mike Comrie. Find out why the two of them spent the evening together for the first time since Mike was accused of rape.

