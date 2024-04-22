Valerie Bertinelli Officially Reveals Her New Boyfriend

Valerie Bertinelli has made things Instagram official with her new boyfriend. In a new post, Bertinelli revealed that she is dating writer Mike Goodnough. The Food Network host shared a selfie of the two of them, and included some Taylor Swift lyrics in the caption.

"I'll drink what you think and I'm high from smokin' your jokes all damn night," Bertinelli wrote, sharing lyrics from Swift's new song "So High School" off of her new album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Bertinelli's new relationship comes more than a year after she finalized her divorce from her ex-husband, Tom Vitale, in November 2022. They married in 2011. Bertinelli was previously married to late rock legend Eddie Van Halen, with whom she shared one son, Wolfgang Van Halen. The pair married in 1981 and divorced in 2007.

Back in March, Bertinelli spoke to USA Today and shared a little about her new love, though she kept Goodnough's identity a secret at the time. "I've met someone. And I'm incredibly grateful for him," she told the outlet. "It's unlike any relationship that I've ever experienced with a man. I don't want to say too much, but I feel incredibly blessed and lucky to have met him, because I wasn't expecting it!"

"He was not on my radar," Bertinelli continued. "I was going to die with my six cats and my dog and be incredibly happy doing it. So this came out of left field, and I'm grateful it did. He's very special."

"I really want women and men to take away that it's the work that you do [on yourself] that can lead you to meeting someone like I've been lucky enough to meet right now," she added. "This would not have happened three years ago, four years ago, last year ― it wouldn't have. And I feel incredibly lucky to have met him and made a connection with him."