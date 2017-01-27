Hilary Duff Reveals New Workout Post With ‘Harvey The Realtor’

Hilary Duff is no stranger to the gym. Lately, the former Disney Channel star has been sharing her workouts on her Instagram page. Her latest post shows her getting close to her new workout buddy.

Duff and “Harvey The Realtor” snapped their mandatory post-workout selfie under the Studio City gym sing. The two were wearing matching outfits, both in white shirts and black workout shorts. They were even sporting black trucker hats.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Fixing and feeling #RIPPED with my workout buddy @hilaryduff,” Harvey the Realtor captioned the photo of the two.

Duff went one step further on her own account. Instead of sharing a simple couple of snaps, she showed their Boomerang high-five video.

“@harveytherealto and I raging @trainingmate” she captioned the video.

@harveytherealtor and I raging @trainingmate 💪🏻👏🏻👊🏻 A video posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jan 26, 2017 at 11:45am PST

These are some of the first photos of Duff hanging out with her new “workout buddy,” but they are unlikely to be the last. The two clearly enjoy working out together, which is an essential part of a gym buddy relationship.Though Duff has said a few times that she isn’t currently looking for a new man in her life, it seems that that statement didn’t include her life in the gym.

Of course, the Younger star does seem to be going back on her word. She swore off men for 2017, but rumor has it she has started dating musician Matthew Koma. The two have been working together, professionally, but the two have been seen out and about. Not only did they get breakfast together, but they spent the rest of the morning strolling around town. Duff even let Koma drive her car. If that isn’t a sign that they are more than professionally involved, what is?

Check out Duff’s Instagram page for more workout selfies and videos of her and her gym buddy, Harvey the Realtor. Also, be sure to keep an eye out for any pics of her rumored beau. Hopefully, he will be popping up on there sooner rather than later.

Next: Hilary Duff Snaps Sick Selfie, And She Looks Miserable | Hilary Duff Reveals A New Video With A Scorching Green Dress | Hilary Duff Swears Off Dating Following Divorce

[H/T Instagram, Comicbook]