Hilary Duff Reveals Instagram Pic That Shows Off Her Smarts

Hilary Duff took to social media on Monday to show share a snap that shows off her smarts. The former Disney channel star rocked a pair of fancy new glasses and put her hair up in a high pony to take an adorable selfie.

“Raging my @GlassesUsA Piero frames and a high pony today…Get them too…Link in my bio! #glassesusa #glasses,” Duff captioned the photo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Raging my @GlassesUSA Piero frames and a high pony today 💪🏻👊🏻🙌🏻🤓 Get them too ➡ Link in my bio! #glassesusa #glasses A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jan 23, 2017 at 8:58am PST

Since posting on social media, Hilary Duff’s photo racked up more than 185k likes and received hundreds of comments. Many of her followers took to the comments section to express how stunning the 29-year-old actress looked in the black-and-white snap.

When Hilary isn’t taking Instagram selfies, she has been spending time with her rumored new music producer boyfriend Matthew Koma. She reportedly took Koma to the same hotel where she spent the wedding night with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.

“They checked in to San Ysidro Ranch on Saturday afternoon and stayed on the property until Sunday morning,” a source said while talking with Us Weekly. “They went to breakfast on Coast Village Road at Jeannine’s and then they took a stroll with their coffees. When they left, Matt was driving Hilary’s car.”

Not only are Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma possibly romantically involved, but also they have been working together professionally in the past. Koma, who previously dated Carly Rae Jepsen, helped the “Sparks” singer on her fifth studio album titled Breathe In, Breathe Out. He co-wrote and produced several songs including “Confetti,” “Arms Around a Memory” and the title track “Breathe In. Breathe Out.”

The fact that Duff is dating Matthew Koma is surprising given that she said she was swearing off dating in 2017 earlier this year.

To keep up with Hilary Duff, be sure to follow her on Instagram here.

What do you think about Hilary Duff’s new bespectacled look?

MORE: Hilary Duff Reveals A New Video With A Scorching Green Dress | Hilary Duff Swears Off Dating Following Divorce | Hilary Duff Shows Off Her New Cosmopolitan Cover On Social Media | Hilary Duff Is ‘Back Home To Reality’ In New Instagram Post | Hilary Duff Posts Poolside Pic After Her Flight Got Delayed | Hilary Duff Reveals Colorful Picture To Welcome In 2017 | Here’s Where Hilary Duff Spent The Final Days of 2016 | Hilary Duff Reveals Awesome Christmas Pajamas | Hilary Duff And Hollywood Hunk Share A Flirty Night Out Together In Los Angeles

[H/T Instagram: Hilary Duff, Us Weekly]