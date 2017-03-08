New Hilary Duff Pictures Have Surfaced, And She Looks Beyond Stunning

All new photos of Hilary Duff have surfaced on the Internet and the former Lizzie McGuire star looks totally gorgeous.

On Tuesday evening, the 29-year-old took some time away from acting and raising her son Luca in order to attend the launch of Callie Collection Wines in New York, according to Daily Mail.

The Younger actress sported a chic Alexander Wang top, skintight black jeans, and an eye-catching Raquel Allegra jacket. She completed her look with a pair of nude suede heels.

Duff’s signature blond locks were parted down the middle and rested on her shoulders in flowing waves. The mother-of-one opted for a dark pink lip and a light smoky eye look.

When Hilary Duff isn’t turning heads and dropping jaws at fancy wine collection launches, she has been spending a lot of time with her new music producer beau Matthew Koma. Last week, Hilary shared a photo on Instagram that showed her snuggling up to her boyfriend while at the beach.

“Take me back to Costa with him.”

Hilary Duff recently opened up about her relationship with Matthew Koma.

“We were seeing each other for a while,” Duff said. “People don’t know the ins and outs of everything. It was definitely my first more serious relationship since my ex-husband [Mike Comrie].”

She explained that the two of them had been together for a significant amount of time before going public with their relationship.

“I was like, ‘F**k it. He’s my boyfriend,’” she said. “I just needed to make sure it was right. People don’t need to know my business until I really know my business, you know?”

Last week, Hilary Duff actually reconnected with her ex-husband Mike Comrie. The two of them were photographed together after sitting down to dinner together. Check out the pics here.

Because Hilary Duff is such a public figure, she realizes that her former spouse is going to be well-informed about her romantic involvement with other people. In order to avoid uncomfortable situations, Hilary said that she and Mike Comrie are open with each other about who they are dating.

“We feel like it’s respectful to keep everybody in the loop,” she said. “I don’t know as much about his life as he knows about mine because mine’s a lot more public.”

