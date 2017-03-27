Hilary Duff’s ‘Gaming’ Photo With Her Mom Is Family Goals

For as popular as the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or PS4 might become, there’s just something about analog games that video games could never replace. Maybe it’s the tried-and-true mechanics, the connection to physical media, or sense of community that comes with board games that the most advanced graphics could never replace. It’s also possible, however, that we play board games simply because our parents don’t like video games, a point that it looks like Hilary Duff proved on Instagram.

My mom and I have played games for as long as I can remember and it’s time I cherish so much. Gin is our go to in cards but this connect four has us at each other’s throats 😂 A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Mar 25, 2017 at 9:51am PDT

In the photo, Duff can be seen having a blast in an intimate moment with her mother, which she captioned, “My mom and I have played games for as long as I can remember and it’s time I cherish so much. Gin is our go to in cards but this connect four has us at each other’s throats 😂”

With Duff being a mom herself, she most likely has some video game systems around the house, but as evidenced by the photo, a game like Connect Four has they staying power to stick around without needing a technological upgrade.

Duff has been busy with her own mothering duties lately, as her son recently celebrated his fifth birthday. Despite the hectic events of a Ghostbusters-themed birthday party, Duff managed to find the time to share an adorable photo from the festivities.

My handsome boy is 5! Happy birthday to the sweetest🍭 of all time ❤️ A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Mar 20, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

In addition to all the time she’s spending with her mother and as a mother, Duff has found time to act, like in last year’s Flock of Dudes, and co-host The Talk.

The film in which Duff starred might have been about many men, but lately, only her son Luca and her new boyfriend Matthew Koma.

From the smiles the actress is constantly posting on Instagram, it looks like Duff’s year is going better than last year, which saw the finalization of a divorce and end of her follow-up relationship.

