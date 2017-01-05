Hilary Duff Is ‘Back Home To Reality’ In New Instagram Post

Hilary Duff took to Instagram to post a photo letting her followers know that she is finally back to reality after having a blast during her exotic beach vacation in Hawaii.

The former Disney channel star posted the snap with the caption: “Back home to reality.”

Back home to reality A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jan 4, 2017 at 10:21am PST

Since posting on Instagram, Duff’s followers showered the post with more than 186k likes, and more than five hundred comments.

In the mirror selfie, Duff is rocking a black beanie, denim jacket, and tight black pants. The outfit is a starkly different getup than the bikinis that Duff was rocking while on vacation.

Earlier this week, the 29-year-old actress posted a slew of snaps on social media from her family holiday trip to Hawaii. The former Lizzie McGuire alum brought in the New Year having some fun in the sun while swimming in the ocean, surfboarding, eating snow cones, and relaxing with her friends and son, Luca.

Before coming back home to reality, the Younger star’s flight got delayed. However, Duff wasn’t entirely bummed out because it gave one more day at the exotic beach destination.

On Wednesday, Duff shared a poolside pic after the flight was delayed. “Delayed flight means one more day,” she captioned the post. “No prob.”

Delayed flight means one more day. No prob. 💅🏻🌴🌺 A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jan 3, 2017 at 5:20pm PST

On New Year’s Eve, Duff posted two photos with her followers on Instagram to spread a message of positivity going into 2017.

Duff shared one snap with the simple caption: “#2017.”

🤙🏻#2017 🌺 A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:30pm PST

Duff shared another photo of a drawing in the sand that wrote: “Everything is going to be awesome!”

The Younger star posted the photo with the caption: “Happy #nye #2017.”

Happy #nye #2017❤️ A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Dec 31, 2016 at 12:36pm PST

Noticeably absent from the trip was Duff’s ex-boyfriend Jason Walsh. The two recently broke up after dating for two months.

