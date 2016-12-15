Hilary Duff Fires Back at Haters Who Called Her Kiss on the Lips With 4-Year-Old Son ‘Inappropriate’

Hilary Duff isn’t taking this controversy lying down.
According to Entertainment Tonight, the Younger star recently took 4-year-old son Luca to Disneyland and posted a sweet photo of the two sharing a peck in front of the entrance to a ride.
“Happiest happiest happiest happiest happiest happiest happiest happiest place on earth!” she captioned the snap. “We love you @disneyland.”
In just minutes, Duff’s comments blew up with messages from people shaming her for being inappropriate. “Oh my…get a room!” one user wrote. Another said the photo was “sick.”
December 13, 2016
Duff, however, was quick to send a message to her haters. “For anyone commenting that a kiss on the lips with my four-year-old is ‘inappropriate,’ go ahead and click a quick unfollow with your warped minds and judgment,” she wrote.
Fans were quick to praise her. “There is nothing more beautiful than the love between a mother and child.”
Well said!
