Hilary Duff Was Spotted With Ex-Husband Mike Comrie

On Wednesday night, Hilary Duff was spotted with her ex-husband Mike Comrie while out in Beverly Hills. This is the first time that the former couple has been together since the NHL star was accused of “raping a woman at his home,” according to Daily Mail.

The former Lizzie McGuire star and her ex-husband had dinner together at the classy establishment, the Il Pastaio restaurant. They were photographed leaving the eatery and having a conversation while standing outside the window of a nearby shop.

Hilary Duff went with a casual look while sporting a maroon top with cutouts on the shoulder, skinny jeans, and fluffy slippers. Her long blond locks were tied up in a high bun on top of her head with the rest falling down her back.

Earlier this year in February, Mike Comrie first came under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department after a woman claimed that he raped her.

The woman told the authorities that she met up with Comrie at a bar and then went back to his condo in West Los Angeles. While at his home, the woman accused Comrie of raping her multiple times.

After the alleged incident, the unnamed woman said she almost immediately went to the nearby Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. While there, a rape kit was administered.

According to TMZ, sources close to Mike Comrie have mentioned that he has known the accuser for a long time. They admitted that they both have had sex, but Comrie and his team maintain that she gave full consent and that there was no foul play involved in their sexual encounters. The sources also say the night of the alleged rape was a 3-way and the other woman has not filed any complaint against Comrie.

Despite the fact that Duff and Comrie went their separate ways back in 2014, she still believes that tying the knot with him in 2010 was the right choice in her life at the time.

“[Marriage] is a sacred thing, obviously,” she said while talking on the podcast The Love Bomb. “It’s something to be taken very seriously, and I was so happy to be married. I think that I was in a very successful marriage for a long time. I never want to have any negative…I mean, that’s hard to say, ‘no negative feelings.’ But we got together based on love, and we separated in a very loving way.”

Hilary Duff and Mike Comrie share a son together named Luca, who will be turning five later this month.

