High School Student Wields Knife At Students At School Before Police Arrive On The Scene

A Nevada high school student who had been bullied finally snapped and swung at his classmates with a large knife in the schoolyard.

At Procter R. Hug High School in Reno, Nevada, 14-year-old Logan Clark was caught on video wielding the dangerous blade and refusing to put it down, according to Daily Mail.

Clark was later shot by a school police officer when he wouldn’t follow orders. The student is at Reno hospital and is in critical condition.

Logan’s father, Justin, took to social media to defend his son saying that the incident happened because of a bullying situation.

Justin Clark wrote on Facebook: “To idiots that think Logan was wrong know he was bullied he is not the kind to back down. He brought the knives because he was gonna b jumped and he was the school knew of this and failed to act.’ (sic)

The school was placed on lock-down after the incident. Throngs of school parents were seen rushing to the gates of the campus.

Demick Laflamme, who says his son is one of Logan’s friends, echoed Justin Clark’s sentiment that 14-year-old was bullied.

“He is my son’s best friend,” Laflamme said while talking with the Reno-Gazette Journal. “He’s a victim and he’s only 15 years old. He is over at my house almost every day. He’s a good kid. All of his friends like him. Hell, even I love him and I don’t like kids.”

“The kids take bullying into their own hands, and he was shot for it,” Laflamme said.

Laflamme was highly critical of how the school authorities handled the situation.

“How could they shoot a kid in front of a bunch of other kids? My kid was right there. He could’ve been hurt. My son tried to go help (his friend) and the police told him to back off.”

Police Chief Jason Soto spoke out on the situation. He confirmed Logan was “armed with at least one knife and threatening other students.”

He continued by saying, “Once the threat was stopped, the officer immediately began to provide medical aid to the student until emergency medical assistance arrived.”

Reno police officer Tim Broadway said that over 40 students witnessed the horrific incident. Many of them took video that the police are trying to confiscate before the footage is released to the public.

“There’s multiple videos out there,” Broadway said. “There’s some very disturbing video out there. But there are other events that led up to this incident, so please don’t react to those.”

