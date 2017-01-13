HGTV’s ‘Rehab Addict’ to Return After Yearlong Hiatus

HGTV star Nicole Curtis delighted fans everywhere this week when she announced on Facebook that her show, Rehab Addict, would be returning for its eighth season, She Knows shares.

Curtis’ return was previously questioned, as she has spent the past year in the midst of a bitter custody battle over her 16-month-old son, Harper Curtis-Maguire.

“Yes, don’t call it a comeback,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a promo shot for the show. “I’ve just been taking my sweet time doing what needed to be done. My guys and I are ready to rock it. No bs, you know how we do it.”

Curtis, who is also mom to 19-year-old son Ethan, revealed in a Facebook post that not seeing her youngest son while he’s with his dad is taking a heavy toll on her.

“It’s bittersweet as this Christmas I had E[than]; however, my other mini-me was not with us,” she wrote. “The terror I feel knowing that this is our life right now, constant separation is real. My wonderful (sarcastic) ex-significant other commented that I looked haggard the other day — my response was what mother wouldn’t after all this. It’s unnatural to be separated from growing children.”

This story first appeared at Womanista.