HGTV’s Flip Or Flop Stars Give Awkward Hug After Coffee

Following their breakup announcement earlier this week, Flip or Flop‘s Tarek and Christina El Mousa went on a coffee date that ended in a totally awkward way.

On Thursday, the HGTV stars were spotted at a coffee shop in Newport Beach, close to where Tarek is now living.

The two were filmed having a conversation as they walked into the shop, but then when they left things got a little uncomfortable.

Before going their separate ways, Tarek and Christina went in for a hug that turned out to be completely ice cold.

Check out the video of the awkward hug here.

Even though the two might not be on good terms in their marriage at the moment, Tarek and Christina have mentioned that they plan to continue shooting their show.

HGTV released this statement to PEOPLE regarding the future of the show:

“We admire and appreciate Tarek and Christina’s great work on Flip or Flop. When it comes to matters related to their own family, we respect their privacy and honor any decision that works best for them and their children. HGTV is currently airing episodes of Flip or Flop and the series will continue production as scheduled.”

Reports surfaced this week that the reality TV stars wasted no time in moving on from their marriage. After announcing their separation on Monday, December 12, later in the week they explained that they are already seeing other people.

Tarek, 35, and Christina, 33, released this joint statement to PEOPLE magazine. “We have both dated other people following the separation, but neither of us is ready to announce anything in terms of another relationship.”

While they are currently separated, the couple has no plans for divorce at this time. They explained that the biggest issue in their breakup was the well being of their kids: a 6-year-old daughter named Taylor, and 15-month old son named Brayden.

“The most difficult part of the decision to separate was the kids,” they said. “We want the best for them, and we’re doing everything we can to ensure that.”

The fallout in their seven-year marriage began after the cops were called to their residence after Tarek was reportedly outside the home while brandishing a firearm.

“Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage,” the couple said in their statement. “We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed.”

In light of all news regarding their breakup, it’s possible the HGTV stars were trying to use this coffee date as a sign to the public that they were patching things up in their marriage. However, it wasn’t exactly the most convincing display considering how awkward that hug was!

What are your thoughts on this awkward embrace between Tarek and Christina?

