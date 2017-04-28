HGTV Star Nicole Curtis’ Custody Battle With Ex Shane Maguire Just Got Uglier

Things are not getting easier for Rehab Addict star Nicole Curtis’ little boy anytime soon. The HGTV personality and her ex Shane Maguire are still fighting over visitation rights for their son Harper more than a year after the custody battle began.

According to E! News, Maguire recently filed his sixth motion against Curtis, claiming she has been preventing him from seeing his son.

“Shane just wants a relationship with his child and doesn’t have a desire to take Nicole to court,” Maguire’s lawyers said Wednesday. “He thinks his son should have a relationship with both parents.”

Curtis has not yet responded.

Maguire’s lawyers continued, saying, “Nicole has denied Shane parenting time as recently as this past Tuesday night. Nicole Curtis has been sanctioned by the court more than once for violating parenting time and for violating the judge and the courts’ orders.”

According to the filing, Curtis has been keeping Maguire from his “court-ordered parenting time” by not allowing Harper to fly to Minnesota to spend time with Maguire. The filing states that the last time Harper was with his father was in February.

“[Curtis] continues to claim that Harper is sick and therefore unable to fly, something she has done since the onset of this case in order to avoid taking Harper to his father pursuant to this court’s orders,” the filing states. “If [Curtis] did not want a young child to be on an airplane, she should not have moved from Minnesota to Michigan just days after the birth of Harper.”

Back in October, Curtis opened up about the custody battle, saying, “I’ve always been a proponent of co-parenting and children first and it’s just kind of backfiring right now.”

She also said, at the time, “If there’s one goal that’s out there for me, it’s that time will heal some wounds here and I can have that relationship going forward for the baby.”

Maguire further stated that Curtis had sent texts in February disparaging him and his ability to parent Harper.

One of the texts reportedly said Harper was “still sick and his schedule is off as you didn’t care to keep him close to his home time zone” and that “it is NOT best for him to be on a plane when he doesn’t need to be.”

never a thought that this child just went from their arms screaming for mamma and the "boob"

“You can easily pop on a plane today, tomorrow or any day you choose to come play with him — YOU DON’T — YOU NEVER HAVE,” the text allegedly stated. “Instead, you insist that a sick baby gets uprooted for your convenience. He shouldn’t have to fly to see you.”

The papers also say that when Maguire purchased a ticket to see his son in Michigan where Curtis lives, Curtis said she was taking Harper to Atlanta for the weekend and told Maguire if he wanted to see his son, he would have to travel to Atlanta. The court order Maguire is seeking will also prohibit Curtis from “falsely attacking” his ability to parent Harper.

We hope these two work something out for Harper’s sake.

