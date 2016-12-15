Here’s Everything Coming To Netflix In January

Netflix has just announced the new movies and shows that will be coming in January, and there are some truly awesome titles arriving on the streaming service next month.

January is set to be a huge month for Netflix. Box office hits such as Braveheart, Ocean’s Twelve, and E.T. the Extra Terrestrial will be available for streaming as well as a slew of classic films. Other intriguing titles include: The Shining, V for Vendetta, Boogie Nights, and many more.

Check out the full list of titles coming to Netflix in January below:

Avail. 12/28/16

Word Party

Trollhunters

Skylanders Academy

Puffin Rock

Project MC2

Fuller House

Chasing Cameron

Beat Bugs

Luna Petunia

All Hail King Julien

Avail. 1/1/17

Around the World in 80 Days (2004)

After Innocence (2005)

Bee Movie (2007)

Boogie Nights (1997)

Braveheart (1995)

Caddyshack (1980)

Collateral Damage (2002)

Dreamcatcher (2003)

El Dorado (1966)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

HALO Legends (2009)

Hugo (2011)

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (2011)

License to Drive (1988)

Nancy Drew (2007)

Ocean’s Twelve (2004)

Real Detective: Season 1 (2016)

Superman Returns (2006)

Superman II (1980)

Superman III (1983)

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987)

Superman: The Movie (1978)

The Parent Trap (1961)

The Shining (1980)

The Perfect Physique (2015)

The Rat Race (2012)

To Be A Miss (2016)

Trudell (2005)

V for Vendetta (2005)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

Avail. 1/3/17

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia: Season 11 (2016)

Jen Kirkman: Just Keep Livin’? – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 1/6/17

Coin Heist– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Degrassi: Next Class: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL Growing Up Coy (2016)

Mar de Plastico: Season 1

One Day at a Time: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tarzan and Jane: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 1/7/17

Alpha and Omega 7 (2016)

Miss Sharon Jones! (2015)

Under the Shadow (2016)

Avail. 1/9/17

Best and Most Beautiful Things (2016)

Ratchet and Clank (2016)

Avail. 1/10/17

As I Open My Eyes (2015)

Best Friends Whenever: Season 2 (2016)

Happily Married (2015)

Jim Gaffigan: Cinco– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

We’re Lalaloopsy: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 1/11/17

Disney’s Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016)

Avail. 1/13/17

A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Aquarius (2015)

Casablancas: The Man Who Loved Women

Clinical– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Historia de un clan: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

It Follows (2014)

The Investigator: A British Crime Story: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 1/14/17

Camp X-Ray (2014) C

ardboard Boxer (2016)

Estar O No Estar

Avail. 1/15/17

A Beautiful Now (2015)

Hostage to the Devil (2016)

Señora Acero: Season 3 (2016)

Twisted Trunk, Big Fat Body (2015)

Wartime Portraits: Season 1 (2014)

Avail. 1/16/17

Flash of Genius (2008) Halloweed (2016)

Rezort (2016)

Avail. 1/17/17

Fatima (2015)

Neal Brennan: 3 Mics– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Roger Corman’s Death Race 2050 (2016)

Avail. 1/19/17

Good Kids (2016)

Avail. 1/20/17

Frontier: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL Papa (2015)

Take the 10– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 1/21/17

Bates Motel: Season 4 (2016)

Grami’s Circus Show: Season 2 (2016)

Avail. 1/24/17

Cristela Alonzo: Lower Classy– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Gad Gone Wild– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hieronymus Bosch: Touched by the Devil (20160

Kill Command (2016)

Terrace House: Aloha State: Season 1: Part 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 1/25/17

Era el cielo

Avail. 1/27/17

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

iBOY– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kazoops!: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL Shadows of Truth (2016)

Sharknado: The 4th Awakens (2016)

Avail. 1/28/17

Ripper Street: Season 4

Avail. 1/30/17

Antibirth (2016) Swing State (2016)

Avail. 1/31/17

Bill Burr Stand Up Special– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

