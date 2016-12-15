Here’s Everything Coming To Netflix In January

Netflix has just announced the new movies and shows that will be coming in January, and there are some truly awesome titles arriving on the streaming service next month.
January is set to be a huge month for Netflix. Box office hits such as Braveheart, Ocean’s Twelve, and E.T. the Extra Terrestrial will be available for streaming as well as a slew of classic films. Other intriguing titles include: The Shining, V for Vendetta, Boogie Nights, and many more.
Check out the full list of titles coming to Netflix in January below:
Avail. 12/28/16
Word Party
Trollhunters
Skylanders Academy
Puffin Rock
Project MC2
Fuller House
Chasing Cameron
Beat Bugs
Luna Petunia
All Hail King Julien
Avail. 1/1/17
Around the World in 80 Days (2004)
After Innocence (2005)
Bee Movie (2007)
Boogie Nights (1997)
Braveheart (1995)
Caddyshack (1980)
Collateral Damage (2002)
Dreamcatcher (2003)
El Dorado (1966)
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)
HALO Legends (2009)
Hugo (2011)
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (2011)
License to Drive (1988)
Nancy Drew (2007)
Ocean’s Twelve (2004)
Real Detective: Season 1 (2016)
Superman Returns (2006)
Superman II (1980)
Superman III (1983)
Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987)
Superman: The Movie (1978)
The Parent Trap (1961)
The Shining (1980)
The Perfect Physique (2015)
The Rat Race (2012)
To Be A Miss (2016)
Trudell (2005)
V for Vendetta (2005)
Vanilla Sky (2001)
Avail. 1/3/17
It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia: Season 11 (2016)
Jen Kirkman: Just Keep Livin’? – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 1/6/17
Coin Heist– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Degrassi: Next Class: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL Growing Up Coy (2016)
Mar de Plastico: Season 1
One Day at a Time: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tarzan and Jane: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 1/7/17
Alpha and Omega 7 (2016)
Miss Sharon Jones! (2015)
Under the Shadow (2016)
Avail. 1/9/17
Best and Most Beautiful Things (2016)
Ratchet and Clank (2016)
Avail. 1/10/17
As I Open My Eyes (2015)
Best Friends Whenever: Season 2 (2016)
Happily Married (2015)
Jim Gaffigan: Cinco– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
We’re Lalaloopsy: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 1/11/17
Disney’s Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016)
Avail. 1/13/17
A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Aquarius (2015)
Casablancas: The Man Who Loved Women
Clinical– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Historia de un clan: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
It Follows (2014)
The Investigator: A British Crime Story: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 1/14/17
Camp X-Ray (2014) C
ardboard Boxer (2016)
Estar O No Estar
Avail. 1/15/17
A Beautiful Now (2015)
Hostage to the Devil (2016)
Señora Acero: Season 3 (2016)
Twisted Trunk, Big Fat Body (2015)
Wartime Portraits: Season 1 (2014)
Avail. 1/16/17
Flash of Genius (2008) Halloweed (2016)
Rezort (2016)
Avail. 1/17/17
Fatima (2015)
Neal Brennan: 3 Mics– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Roger Corman’s Death Race 2050 (2016)
Avail. 1/19/17
Good Kids (2016)
Avail. 1/20/17
Frontier: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL Papa (2015)
Take the 10– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 1/21/17
Bates Motel: Season 4 (2016)
Grami’s Circus Show: Season 2 (2016)
Avail. 1/24/17
Cristela Alonzo: Lower Classy– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Gad Gone Wild– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hieronymus Bosch: Touched by the Devil (20160
Kill Command (2016)
Terrace House: Aloha State: Season 1: Part 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 1/25/17
Era el cielo
Avail. 1/27/17
Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
iBOY– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kazoops!: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL Shadows of Truth (2016)
Sharknado: The 4th Awakens (2016)
Avail. 1/28/17
Ripper Street: Season 4
Avail. 1/30/17
Antibirth (2016) Swing State (2016)
Avail. 1/31/17
Bill Burr Stand Up Special– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
