‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’ Star Mike ‘Sugar Bear’ Thompson Gets Hitched in Backyard Wedding

Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson married Jennifer Lamb in a backyard ceremony in McIntyre, Georgia over the weekend, PEOPLE reports.

Thompson’s daughter, Alana Thompson, aka “Honey Boo Boo,” walked her dad down the aisle, donning a yellow dress and denim jacket for the occasion. Her dad was also dressed casually in jeans, a blue button-down and a red tie.

Although the weather was a bit uncooperative — it was pouring rain and there was a tornado warning — the ceremony continued under a tent in Thompson’s backyard. Alana and her dad lit a candle together at the altar, as did Lamb and her son Joseph, who walked his mom down the aisle.

Guests included friends and family, including Alana’s sister, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Thompson. It is unknown whether Alana’s mom, Mama June Shannon, attended.

Sugar Bear and Mama June split in 2014 amid cheating allegations, and he and Lamb wed after a little over a year of dating.

The wedding will be featured on Mama June: From Not to Hot, which premieres Feb. 24 at 10 p.m. ET on WEtv.

