Helen Strickland Shares Her Last Text With Late Husband Craig Strickland

Country singer Craig Strickland was found dead on Jan. 4, 2016 after going missing on a hunting trip in late December, and his widow, Helen Strickland, has been honoring his memory ever since. Craig was on the trip with his friend, Chase Morland, who was also found dead, and his dog, Sam, who survived.

On the one-year anniversary of the day her husband was found, Helen took to Instagram to share the last text messages the pair had sent to each other, writing how thankful she was for her husband’s words.

“I remember receiving these last texts from him before talking for the last time on the phone — I’m so thankful God gave me the blessing of getting to say and hear the words ‘I love you’ to/from him just moments before he and Chase got in their 10ft flat bottom boat,’” Helen began. “It was truly such a blessing the day we found Craig. We were finally able to find some kind of peace knowing he was with his Heavenly Father.”

The accompanying photo included Helen’s last texts from her husband, which she received after sending him a photo of herself cuddling with Sam, which Craig called “precious.”

In her caption, she added that she is relying on her faith to help her through the pain of her loss.

“Losing Craig was not what any of us desired; but as @strickark [Craig’s father, Randy Strickland] told me — when we get sad, we can think of all the ways God will bless others through Craig’s story,” she wrote. “What a wonderful and humbling reminder that God has chosen Craig’s family to help others … And one day, I will be so excited to sit with Craig and our Father in heaven, as we tell Craig about all the opportunities his family had to share the love of Christ with hurting people all over the world because of his testimony. What a gift of love that will be.”

