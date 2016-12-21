Helen Hunt’s TV Director Dad Gordon Hunt Has Died at Age 87

Helen Hunt‘s father, Gordon Hunt, died on Saturday at his home in Sherman Oaks, California, at the age of 87.

The television director passed away after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease, Entertainment Tonight reports.

“Gordon was a master of reinvention. A journeyman artist,” Helen said in a statement to ET. “He knew and taught that the work doesn’t always find you. You need to create and recreate the work every day.”

“If you asked 100 people who knew him 100 of them would say he was the kindest man they ever knew,” she continued.

Gordon worked in the voice department at Hanna-Barbera animation studios for many years and then served as the recording director on cartoon series such as The Jetsons, The Flintstones, The Smurfs.

After his time in animation, he moved on to direct TV sitcoms like Caroline in the City, Frasier, Suddenly Susan and even directed 31 episodes of Helen’s show, Mad About You.

