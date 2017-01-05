Heather Locklear Is Reportedly Back In Rehab

Heather Locklear is looking to make big changes in 2017. The 55-year-old actress has revealed that she is going to rehab.

The Melrose Place star gave this statement to People magazine:

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I am feeling great and am taking steps to enrich and better my life. Currently I am working on tying up some loose ends regarding certain issues so I can hit 2017 full steam ahead.”

While spokepeople for Locklear haven’t confirmed or denied whether she is in a facility, there have been rumors swirling around in the media recently that she has been seekingprofessional treatment for her issues.

In the past, Locklear has struggled with drug and alcohol abuse. Back in June of 2008, she checked into a facility in Arizona to seek treamtent for depression and anxiety following a DUI arrest.

Two years later, Locklear was cited for a misdemeanor hit and run and had to complete a 30-day in-patient rehab program.

In 2012, she was hospitalized after allegedy taking prescription drugs and alcohol.

Locklear will be starring next in TLC’s first scripted series titled Too Close to Home.

We wish Locklear a speedy recovery, and hope that she finds the help she needs.

This story is developing…

MORE: Ellen DeGeneres Pays Tribute To Carrie Fisher | Mariah Carey And Creative Director Have Falling Out

[H/T People]