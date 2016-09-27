New Westworld Trailers Explore Story & Characters

HBO’s Westworld is the latest much-anticipated new original series coming to the premium network, and it’s generating big buzz thanks to trailer that mix sex, violence and sci-fi intrigue.

Brought to us by some of the best mystery/thriller storytellers on the big and small screens (J.J. Abrams and Jonathan Nolan), Westworld comes stacked with big cast of film actors, which includes Thandie Newton, James Marsden, Evan Rachel Wood, Clifton Collins Jr., Ben Barnes, Tessa Thompson, Jeffrey Wright, Ed Harris and Anthony Hopkins.

These latest promos help to explain what this series (a reboot of the 1973 films written and directed by the late Michael Crichton) is all about, as well as focusing on two of the major female characters, Maeve (Thandie Newton) and Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood). Watch the former up above, and the latter down below.

Westworld will be intriguing sci-fi in the sense that it touches upon so many relevant social topics like exploitation and oppression, deeper philosophical notions like the ties between violence and desire, as well as classic sci-fi themes like the nature of conscience and humanity vs. artificial intelligence. That’s all to say: combined with the visual spectacle the series is clearly bringing to the screen, Westworld is the kind of rich, edgy, “must-see” event TV that will likely be another big hit for HBO.

Be sure to tune in when Westworld premieres on October 2, 2016 on HBO.