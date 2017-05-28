Harry Potter: This Fan-Made Voldemort Film Looks Better Than Fantastic Beasts

It’s a rare day when a fan-made movie manages to challenge a Hollywood studio, but the folks at Tryangle Films have done just that. Not long ago, the indie company released a teaser trailer for an upcoming film based on the lore of Harry Potter. The film, which is titled Voldemort: Origins of the Heir, is a non-profit fan-film featuring some production quality. And, if social media has anything to say, the movie looks like it may usurp Fantastic Beasts for the best Harry Potter spinoff prize.

In the trailer above, fans can watch as a short scene is shown of Tom Marvolo Riddle dueling against an unknown witch or wizard. As voice over then plays, explaining the story behind this Voldemort prequel. A female narrator tells audiences that Riddle mysteriously disappeared from his job at Borgin and Burkes shortly before the last living descendant of Helga Hufflepuff was found dead. The lady’s house elf is being accused of murder, but the heir of Gryffindor believes Riddle’s dark magic is behind the case.

You can read the film’s synopsis below:

“What made Tom Riddle become Voldemort? What happened in those years, and what really went down at Hogwarts when he came back? There are some clues in the books which have not been transposed at all in the movies, but a lot goes unspoken. This is the story we want to tell: the rise of the Dark Lord before Harry Potter and his first demise.”

If you have concerns about the film’s legality, then Harry Potter fans should breathe a sigh of relief. According to Tryangle Films, the company has reached an agreement with Warner Bros. to simply put the film up on Youtube for non-profit screenings. The studio has yet to comment on the reported agreement as of yet. The film itself also warns fans that it is not part of the Harry Potter films, but its high-quality production could make many mistake as such.

There’s no word on how long the film will be or what background information it gets into. From the trailer, fans have learned the Voldemort movie will delve into part of the villain’s backstory presented in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. J.K. Rowling revealed that Riddle befriended Hepzibah Smith after graduating from Hogwarts, but his greed for the Hufflepuff heir’s treasures leads him to kill her. After stealing the lady’s heirlooms and framing Smith’s house elf, Riddle vanishes from his job and flees in hopes of turning the Hogwarts treasures into Horcruxes.

