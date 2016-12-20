Harry Potter Star David Thewlis Joins Cast of Fargo For Third Season

Star of the Harry Potter films David Thewlis will be wishing for fur like his character has when he heads to frigid Fargo for the show’s third season. The new season of the FX series is expected to premiere in spring of 2017.

Inspired by the Coen Brothers’ 1996 film, the Fargo television series focuses captures the tone and humor of the original film that has told different stories set in different decades. The first season was set in the mid-2000s and starred Billy Bob Thornton, Allison Tolman, Colin Hanks, and Martin Freeman. Season 2 took place in the late ’70s and starred Kirsten Dunst, Patrick Wilson, Ted Danson, and Jesse Plemons.

Thewlis joins the third season, set in 2010, as “a mysterious loner and true capitalist who delivers Emmit (Ewan McGregor), the Parking Lot King of Minnesota, the bad news that he has just become partners with his employers, whose business interests lay outside the law.”

McGregor will be pulling double duty in the upcoming season, playing not just Emmit, but also his twin brother Ray. Also starring in the upcoming season is Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Nikki, a “crafty and alluring recent parolee with a passion for competitive bridge playing” and Carrie Coon, who plays a recently divorced police chief who is “struggling to understand this new world around her where people connect more intimately with their phones than the people right in front of them.”

Against all odds, Fargo became a hit with critics for its black comedy and neo-noir crime tales, and we can’t wait to see what Season 3 has in store.

[H/T Entertainment Weekly]