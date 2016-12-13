Harrison Fords Reacts Like Indiana Jones After Accidentally Punching Ryan Gosling

For as long as there have been movies, there have been stories of co-stars getting into fights on set. Even though it might not have been the result of an argument, Ryan Gosling recently revealed an experience he had while shooting Blade Runner 2049 when his co-star Harrison Ford accidentally punched him in the face.

Harrison Ford reacts in very Ford-like manner to accidentally punching Ryan Gosling https://t.co/CLBChLYwcv pic.twitter.com/TsuRu8f4Hv — A.V. Newswire (@AV_Newswire) December 13, 2016

After medics on set witnessed the incident, they ran over with a bag of ice in hopes of preventing too much swelling on Gosling’s face. Before they could reach him, Ford intervened, and instead tried to use the ice on his hand for injuring it on his co-star’s face.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It sounds like Gosling was a good sport about it, and saying you’ve taken a punch from Indiana Jones and Han Solo isn’t something many people can brag about. Even when it came to a more “official” apology from Ford, he managed to do is as jokingly as possible.

Gosling describes:

“He came by afterward with this bottle of scotch, and I thought, ‘Oh, I knew this was coming.’ And he pulled out a glass from his pocket, poured me a glass, and walked away with the rest of the bottle. So I guess he felt like he didn’t connect enough to earn a whole bottle.”

There’s an old saying about how you should never meet your heroes, but Gosling says that phrase should be updated, clarifying, “I would say the addendum to that is ‘…unless they’re Harrison Ford.’ Because he’s a cool motherf**ker.”

Sounds like getting punched by Harrison Ford is worth it, if even only for the free glass of scotch.

[H/T A.V. Club]

– – – –

Are you excited for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story? Get your tickets here!