Harambe Jerseys Will Be Worn By Junior Hockey Team In Ontario

If you thought the world was finally over the death of the late Harambe, then you’re wrong. The latest tribute to the former Cincinnati Zoo gorilla comes in the form of hockey jerseys worn by the Trenton Golden Hawks of the Ontario Junior Hockey League.

In May 2016, a three-year-old boy fell in to the gorilla enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo, home to the 17-year-old Western lowland gorilla, Harambe. After Harambe was a little too rough with the boy, the zookeepers decided that the best way to retrieve the kid was to kill the poor endangered animal. This made people all across the world very angry, but more importantly, it made Harambe the star of everything from internet memes to rap songs.

We can officially announce our #HockeyForHarambe game vs @OJHLCougars next Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/Y60NWjhxe1 — Trenton Golden Hawks (@OJHLGoldenHawks) October 13, 2016

Now Harambe’s face will grace the front of the Trenton Golden Hawks warmup jerseys before a game on October 19th. The team is wearing the jerseys in honor of Wildlife Week, and is calling their game #HockeyForHarambe. Of course, this stunt isn’t just for fun, it is also for a great cause.

“We felt #HockeyForHarambe was the best way to honour Harambe’s life and also bring awareness to the plight of the Lowland Gorilla,” said Director of Game Day Operations, Rob McDonald.

After the game, the Golden Hawks plan to auction off the jerseys, with all the proceeded going to the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada. The team asks that if anyone would like to make a donation in the name of Harambe, to donate directly to the Jane Goodall Institute.

No matter the outcome of the game, the Trenton Golden Hawks will certainly achieve a #WinForHarambe.

