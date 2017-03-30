‘Happy Endings’ Star Adam Pally Arrested For Drug Possession

Happy Endings was a beloved ABC sitcom that joined the “canceled too soon club” when it went off the air in 2013.

Things seem to be going well for one of its main stars, Adam Pally, but that may be changing.

Pally was arrested and charged with criminal misdemeanor possession of both cocaine and marijuana, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The incident occurred on Tuesday in New York City, but Pally was not taken into custody. However, he must appear in a community court at a later date.

Since ending his tenure as Happy Endings‘ Max Blum, Pally has been a TV regular. He was a supporting character on The Mindy Project as Dr. Peter Prentice and just kicked off a stint as the lead on Making History, a new time travel comedy on Fox, earlier in March.

He’s also had numerous guest roles on comedies like BoJack Horseman, Comedy Bang! Bang! and Lady Dynamite. Comic book fans may also recognize him from his role in Funny or Die’s Captain America: Civil War reenactment short from 2016.

Since the arrest, Pally has not acknowledged the incident on social media. He’s retweeted a couple political posts and shared a behind-the-scenes photo from his upcoming comedy film Most Likely to Murder.

Had a lot of fun at the photo shoot for #MostLikelytoMurder. Could not agree on who was “Most Likely” and for what… pic.twitter.com/hyI9tvVAke — MostLikelyToMurder (@mostlikelymovie) March 29, 2017

